Dombivli: Two men booked for organising deadly bullfight in Vishnu Nagar

Dombivli, June 21: The Vishnu Nagar Police have registered a case against two people for organising bullfight in Dombivli. The police took action against the bull owners and others for illegally organising the bullfight and violating the lockdown restriction by gathering a crowd who came for entertainment.

The police said the incident came to light after a video of the bullflight went viral on a social networking site. The viral video alerted the police who investigated to find the bullfight took place on June 17, at around 9am to 9:30am. It was held in an open ground, near the railway track, Old Dombivli, Dombivli west.