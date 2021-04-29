Dombivli: Three booked for unleashing dogs on police, KDMC officials while taking action for not wearing masks

According to the police, the complainant is identified as Digambar Wagh, 36, an official with the KDMC team. Wagh was heading the team of three KDMC officials and a police team of assistant police inspector and four constables from Tilak nagar police station. "We were given the task of roaming around in Dombivli east and taking action against violators not wearing masks. On April 27, the team was roaming around near Khambalpada in Dombivli east, when we found three people not wearing masks and sitting in a garage. The officials clicked their pictures. They started arguing as to why the pictures were being clicked. We told them about the fact of being KDMC officials and asked them to pay Rs 500 each, amounting to Rs 1500," said Wagh in his statement to police.

The police said as they were sitting in the garage and not ready to listen or come out. Anil Tayade, the police constable came forward to counsel them. "Instead they released two dogs giving direction to attack the officials. One of the dogs took a bite on Tayade's left leg and it started bleeding," said a police officer.

"We have arrested two people and are further tracing the third one who fled from the stop. The dog had attacked our constable on the left leg who is injured and undergoing treatment," said Shital Sisal, police sub-inspector, Dombivli police station.

The Dombivli police have registered a case under section 353, 324, 506, 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The police said the two arrested were identified as Satyanarayan Gupta, 43, and his son Anand Gupta, 27, while the one who fled away is Aditya Gupta, 25. "Search to trace Aditya is going on. Also, Tayade is undergoing treatment at Rukmani Bai hospital in Kalyan," said the police officer.