Dombivli ‘Reel Star’ Surendra Patil Arrested Again Days After Bail In Rape Case With Massive Weapons Cache

Dombivli’s notorious ‘reel star’ Surendra Patil |

Kalyan: In a sensational development, Dombivli’s notorious ‘reel star’ Surendra Patil has been arrested once again, barely eight days after securing bail in a rape case. The accused was apprehended with a massive cache of illegal weapons, sending shockwaves across the region.

According to police sources, a raid conducted at Patil’s residence led to a startling recovery of arms and ammunition. Authorities seized seven pistols, 370 live cartridges, along with sharp weapons including swords and choppers.

The scale of the seizure has raised serious concerns about potential criminal activities and law-and-order threats in the area.

Investigators revealed that Patil had recently been released on bail in a sexual assault case. However, instead of maintaining a low profile, he allegedly resumed his involvement in criminal activities, prompting police surveillance.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch conducted a targeted operation and caught him red-handed with the illegal arsenal.

A senior crime branch official stated that a detailed probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons and to determine their intended use. Police are also examining Patil’s possible links with other criminal networks.

Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Patil, widely known for making social media reels, is also accused in multiple sexual assault cases. Police records indicate that he allegedly raped a young woman from Pune by luring her with a false promise of an air hostess job. In another incident, he is accused of sexually assaulting a widowed woman from Dombivli by offering to waive her shop rent dues and return her machinery.

He had recently secured bail in one of these cases, which makes his swift return to alleged criminal activities even more alarming.

Controversial Past and Viral Stunts

Patil has a history of controversial behavior. In a previous incident, he filmed himself sitting on a police inspector’s chair inside Manpada police station while brandishing a revolver. The video went viral, leading to his arrest at the time.

He has also been in the spotlight for bizarre acts, including reportedly showering currency notes on the advice of a self-proclaimed occult practitioner. Known locally as a ‘reel master,’ Patil has frequently courted controversy through his actions both online and offline.

Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken, and further revelations are expected as the investigation progresses.

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