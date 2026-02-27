Dombivli Postgraduate Student Alleges ₹2.6 Crore Cyber Fraud Via Mule Bank Account, MNS Leader Questions Police Inaction

A postgraduate student from Dombivli has alleged that ₹2.6 crore in fraudulent transactions were routed through her bank account without her knowledge | File Photo

Dombivli, Feb 26: A postgraduate student from Dombivli has alleged that fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹2.6 crore were routed through her bank account without her knowledge, in what appears to be a major cyber fraud linked to victims in Uttarakhand.

The student has accused the police of failing to take serious cognisance of her complaint despite repeated representations over the past three months.

Allegations of unauthorised transactions

The student, identified as Nidhi Tiwari, a resident of Gograswadi in Dombivli, is currently pursuing her MSc degree at a reputed college in Kalyan.

According to her complaint, one of her friends, Chandni Singh, who works with RBL Bank, persuaded her to open a bank account, citing internal targets for opening new accounts.

Tiwari alleged that Singh offered her some money while facilitating the process and assured her that the account was being opened as part of routine banking procedures.

However, a few months later, she was shocked to discover that transactions worth ₹2.6 crore had been processed through her account. Additionally, another account opened in her name reportedly reflected transactions of nearly ₹10 lakh.

Upon confronting Singh, Tiwari claimed that she received evasive responses. Further inquiries allegedly revealed that the funds had been siphoned from residents of Uttarakhand through cyber fraud schemes and temporarily parked in her accounts before being routed elsewhere.

Police complaint and political intervention

The student also informed the police about the alleged involvement of a person from Ulhasnagar in the racket. Despite submitting details and following up for nearly three months, she alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far.

The issue has now taken a political turn, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav intervening in the matter.

Jadhav criticised the police for their alleged inaction and questioned the state government’s claims of cracking down on cybercrime.

“While the Chief Minister makes tall claims about controlling cyber fraud, a serious offence involving a student from Dombivli and victims from Uttarakhand has surfaced. Yet, the police appear reluctant to act,” Jadhav said.

He further questioned why an alleged suspect, who was reportedly called in for questioning, was let off without further action. “If no firm steps are taken, how will the truth emerge? How will justice be delivered to the student and the victims who were cheated?” he asked.

When contacted, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Javadwad of Ramnagar Police Station confirmed that an application had been received from the student. “We have received her complaint and an inquiry is currently underway,” he said.

The case has raised fresh concerns over mule bank accounts, cyber fraud networks, and alleged gaps in enforcement, even as investigations continue.

