Dombivli police arrests man for attempting to rob two ATMs

Dombivli: The Dombivli (Ramnagar) police have arrested a 20-year-old man for breaking into two ATM kiosks in the city. The police arrested him after following him for half an hour. The accused claims he was new to the area's lanes and got confused to escape, resulting in coming in front of the police.

The police said the first attempt took place at 1:15am in the wee hours of Tuesday in the jurisdiction of Dombivli police station. "The security guard who noticed the robbery at the ATM kiosk machine gave a call to the control room. We reached the spot and checked the footage to find him carrying a screwdriver with an iron rod. Meanwhile, he was attempting the second robbery at an ATM kiosk near Tilak Chowk in the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station. Alert citizens who noticed him informed the police. We reached the spot and when he came out of the ATM kiosk, he started running," said a police officer from Dombivli police station.

The team of police officers almost followed him for half an hour, one lane to another. "He later got confused in the lanes and came in front of the police team following which he was arrested," added the police officer.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Azgar Shaikh, 20, a resident of Dongri. He was staying in a rented flat and is from Jharkhand. "We have arrested the accused Shaikh who was produced in court and remanded in police custody for one day. We have seized a screwdriver and iron rod from him. He failure in both the attempts," said Deepak Dabhade, police sub-inspector, Dombivli police station.

The Dombivli police have registered a case against Shaikh under section 457, 380 and 511 of the Indian penal code.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:32 PM IST