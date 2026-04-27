Dombivli Orphaned Woman Brutally Assaulted By Friend's Family Then Raped By Snapchat Contact She Approached For Help |

Dombivli: In a deeply disturbing incident that has raised serious concerns about safety and trust, an orphaned young woman in Dombivli was brutally assaulted by her friend’s family and later raped by a man she had contacted for help through Snapchat.

Initial assault by friend's family

According to police sources, the victim, who works at a private establishment and has no immediate family support, was allegedly beaten by her friend’s relatives over what has been described as a false accusation. Among those involved in the assault was reportedly the friend’s father. Left injured and distressed, the woman decided to approach the police but had no one to accompany her.

In desperation, she reached out to a man she had befriended on the social media platform Snapchat just a few days earlier. The accused, identified as Krish Bhoir, agreed to assist her and offered to take her to the Manpada Police Station. However, instead of helping, he allegedly diverted her to a secluded location where he raped her.

Rape and robbery

The accused further aggravated the crime by robbing the victim. He reportedly took money from her digital payment account, removed the SIM card from her phone, and fled with the device, leaving her stranded.

Traumatized, the victim later approached the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) central office in Dombivli seeking assistance. Taking swift cognizance, MLA Rajesh More directed members of the party’s women’s wing to accompany the victim to the police station and ensure immediate action.

Arrest within an hour

Following the complaint, Manpada Police registered a case and assigned the investigation to Police Officer Sampat Fadol and his team. Demonstrating prompt action, the police managed to trace and arrest the accused Krish Bhoir, within an hour of launching the search operation.

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Officials have indicated that there is a possibility that the accused may have committed similar offences against other women in the past. Police are actively investigating this angle to uncover any additional victims.

The case is currently being handled by Women police officer Priyanka Sadalkar, who is leading further inquiry. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena office bearers including Kiran Mondkar, Ketki Pawar, Pallavi Indulkar, and Lalita Meher remained present at the police station for nearly eight hours, supporting the victim through the legal process.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter vigilance, especially concerning crimes involving social media interactions, and underscores the vulnerability of individuals without family support systems.

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