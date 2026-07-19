Dombivli Hospital Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Surrenders After Bombay High Court Cancels Bail | File Photo

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered before the Vishnu Nagar Police on Sunday, a day after the Bombay High Court cancelled the bail granted to him in connection with the alleged assault on doctors at a municipal hospital in Dombivli.

The High Court had directed Mhatre to surrender by 5 PM on July 19 and ordered that he be placed in magisterial custody pending further proceedings.

High Court Sets Aside Bail Order

In a special sitting on Saturday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad quashed the bail granted to Mhatre by a Kalyan magistrate court.

The bench held that the lower court had failed to adequately consider the seriousness of the allegations, the stage of the investigation and Mhatre's criminal antecedents before granting him bail.

The court observed that although Mhatre had reportedly been acquitted in 17 of the 18 criminal cases registered against him, the nature of the offences including charges of murder and attempt to murder should have been taken into account while deciding his bail plea.

Assault On Doctors Triggered Statewide Outrage

The case stems from an alleged assault on three doctors, including a woman doctor, at a municipal hospital in Dombivli. Mhatre is accused of leading the attack, an incident that sparked widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity and prompted protests by doctors across Maharashtra.

The High Court also noted that the magistrate had not sufficiently considered the gravity of the offence while granting bail.

Court Appeals To Doctors To Reconsider Strike

During the hearing, the Bombay High Court urged doctors to reconsider their planned strike on July 20, observing that the judiciary had acted promptly in the matter by staying Mhatre's bail and directing his surrender.

The investigation into the assault case is ongoing.

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