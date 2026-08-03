Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, 4 Others Until August 18

A Dombivli court has extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and four co-accused until August 18 in the doctor assault case | AI Generated Image

Dombivli, August 3, 2026: A magistrate's court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre and four co-accused till August 18 in connection with the assault on doctors at a municipal hospital in Dombivli.

The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class N.P. Vasade after the accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their earlier judicial custody.

Custody Extended

The five accused — Ramesh Mhatre, Ramesh Pawar, Pramod Nikam, Akshay Karande and Sadhana Karande — are currently lodged at Adharwadi Jail. Following Monday's hearing, the court directed that all five remain in judicial custody till August 18 as the investigation and related legal proceedings continue.

The latest development comes days after the Bombay High Court intervened in the matter by staying the bail granted earlier by the Kalyan court to Mhatre and three other accused.

The High Court had directed Mhatre to immediately surrender before the police and appear before the trial court, effectively suspending the relief granted to him.

High Court Intervention

Complying with the High Court's directive, Mhatre surrendered before the Vishnunagar Police in Dombivli and was subsequently produced before the Kalyan court. The trial court had then remanded him, along with the four co-accused, to judicial custody till August 3.

With the remand period expiring on Monday, prison authorities produced all five accused before the court once again. After hearing the matter, Magistrate Vasade ordered an extension of their judicial custody till August 18, ruling that they would continue to remain behind bars pending further proceedings.

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Case Under Judicial Scrutiny

The case pertains to the alleged assault on doctors at a municipal hospital in Dombivli, an incident that had triggered widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity and led to protests by healthcare professionals demanding strict legal action against those involved. The matter continues to remain under judicial scrutiny.

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