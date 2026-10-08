Dombivli Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.5 Lakh

Manpada Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver after allegedly recovering mephedrone worth Rs 1.5 lakh | File Photo

Dombivli, October 7, 2026: Manpada police have busted an alleged drug peddling operation being run under the guise of an auto-rickshaw business in Dombivli, arresting a driver and recovering MD (mephedrone) drugs worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ramchandra Kolekar, a resident of Titwala. According to the police, Kolekar worked as an auto-rickshaw driver but was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of MD, a synthetic narcotic drug.

Police Lay Trap

Acting on a tip-off about the suspected drug sale, the Manpada police laid a trap and intercepted Kolekar. During a search, police allegedly found MD drugs valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in his possession.

The police subsequently registered a case against Kolekar under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and placed him under arrest.

Probe Into Supply Network

Investigators are now probing the source of the seized drugs and are trying to ascertain whether Kolekar was supplying the contraband to customers in Dombivli and surrounding areas. Police are also investigating whether other persons were involved in the alleged drug supply network.

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The seizure is part of the police crackdown on the illegal trade of narcotic substances in the Dombivli area. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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