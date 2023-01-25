Doctors sceptical about Indian Pharmaceutical Association's programme of training pharmacists for administering vaccines

Representative Pic |

Mumbai: Doctors and health experts have expressed safety and health concerns over the Indian Pharmaceutical Association's (IPA) ambitious programme of training pharmacists for administering vaccines.

Under the plan, the IPA aims to train all 12.5 lakh registered pharmacists in India and turn them into “vaccinators” by 2025. The move will save at least 25% of lives in a global crisis like the Covid, feels the IPA.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior doctor said there have been many complaints of patients that insulin or injections are not properly administered even by nurses or junior resident doctors. How pharmacists will be able to administer a safe and painless shot is a matter of concern, the medico said. The apprehension should not be taken as opposition to the programme but the premise of the decision should be clarified, he added.

“It is a good thing that the IPA wants to reach people in rural or interior parts of India where doctors are not available. But if any patient gets affected if the vaccine is not administered properly then who will be accountable for it? There should be proper consultation with all the doctors regarding roping in pharmacists for administering vaccines,” he underscored, adding it will also reduce the burden on the government in the battle against pandemics.

According to Dr Nitin Maniar, Honorary Secretary of the Retail and Dispensing Chemists Association in Mumbai, the government of India has sanctioned the programme.

Taking into account the apprehensions, he said, the IPA will instruct pharmacists on how to give vaccines, what side effects they might have, and how to deal with such situations.

“Pharmaceutical students have a six-year curriculum, including a one-year training course during which they receive clinical expertise at no additional cost. For the time being, we will begin training pharmacy students from south India on a trial basis. We will provide them with all the fundamental information they need to become well-versed in giving vaccines. Further, we have got all permission and consent necessary to carry out this programme from the Centre,” he stated.

