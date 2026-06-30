Do numbers have beauty and purpose in nature? New Acropolis Mumbai explores mathematics, music and philosophy

Audience members listening to Pandit Aditya Kalyaanpur, Zubin Balaporia and Gino Banks. Pics: New Acropolis Mumbai |

Can numbers explain beauty? Can mathematical patterns shape music, nature, and even the way we live? These were some of the questions explored at New Acropolis Mumbai's Day of the Arts celebration, where philosophy, science, and music converged to examine the theme, The Beauty and Purpose of Numbers in Nature & Music.

Held at the philosophy school’s Ballard Estate centre, the event brought together mathematicians, philosophers, and acclaimed musicians for an interdisciplinary exploration of how numerical principles underpin both the natural world and artistic expression. More than 200 people attended the programme, which concluded with a live musical performance and interactive exhibits inspired by mathematical concepts.

Opening the evening, Sivan Barzilay, Branch Manager of New Acropolis Mumbai Centre, said philosophy, science, and art are "not separate disciplines, but different expressions of the same human quest that aims to better understand reality, reveal truth and create meaning." She described numbers as more than tools for counting or measurement. "Numbers are not just quantities but qualities: order, proportion, rhythm, and relationship. They are the footprint of what we can call the intelligence of the universe," she added.

The scientific perspective came from Prof. Anish Ghosh, Dean of the School of Mathematics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, who explored the relationship between mathematics and nature, highlighting how mathematical principles are woven into living systems and continue to challenge scientific understanding.

Prof. Anish Ghosh, Dean of the School of Mathematics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research with Philosopher and philanthropist Zarina Screwvala |

"Proportion is beauty and mathematics is the pursuit of beauty," he said, while sharing examples of scientific discoveries that later revealed patterns long present in nature. Philosopher and philanthropist Zarina Screwvala, who was in conversation with the professor, encouraged participants to look beyond the obvious. "In nature there are principles and laws. But somehow we just don’t see them. There is a veil in front of our eyes and we need to penetrate that veil to go deeper and see life for the beauty and the wonder that it is," she said.

The discussion then shifted from mathematics to music, as keyboardist Zubin Balaporia, drummer Gino Banks and tabla maestro Pandit Aditya Kalyaanpur reflected on how rhythm, discipline, and lifelong practice have shaped both their art and their lives, while also demonstrating these principles on their instruments.

Balaporia spoke about discipline as one of music's greatest lessons. "What you are playing must come from within. You are born with a gift, but developing that vocabulary is up to you," he said. Speaking about rhythm, he added, "Every breath, heartbeat and step has rhythm. Musicians are only discovering the rhythm that already exists." For Gino Banks, mastery demands more than talent. "I look at music as a journey of three stages: motivation, discipline and, ultimately, a kind of obsession. It is only through this that you can reach beyond," he said.

Pandit Aditya Kalyaanpur reflected on how decades of riyaaz have shaped his outlook on life. "Music becomes a way of life; it becomes who you are. Every time you practise, it teaches you something new," he said. He added that music had taught him humility and the importance of letting go. "You can't play today what you played yesterday; it's gone. So also, in life, you cannot hold on to anything."

The evening concluded with a collaborative and mesmerising musical performance by the trio, during which the audience clapped along to intricate rhythmic patterns before giving the musicians a standing ovation.

Visitors also explored an exhibition inspired by the Fibonacci sequence and the Golden Ratio through activities such as drawing the golden spiral, examining floral geometry and participating in a percussion circle.

The programme was designed to encourage reflection on whether the principles of harmony, proportion and order found in nature can also guide human life. The event was organised entirely by volunteers and formed part of New Acropolis' year-long celebrations marking 20 years of the School of Philosophy in India.