Diwali Price Shock! Pulses, Rice, Jowar & Wheat Turn Costlier Across Maharashtra |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prices of pulses, rice, jowar and wheat have risen sharply ahead of Diwali, with traders attributing the surge to drought-hit production and restricted arrivals. Household grocery budgets are expected to rise further if the situation persists.

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Tur dal has climbed by Rs14-16 in a fortnight to around Rs132 per kg as Kharif pulse production was hit by drought.

Imports from Myanmar and African countries are being used to meet the domestic shortfall. Chana dal has risen by Rs10 to Rs90-94 per kg amid increased festive demand for sweets, farsan and besan.

Rice prices have also increased across varieties. Premium varieties such as Kali Muchh and Mother India have risen from Rs55 to Rs70 per kg, while general varieties have increased by Rs15 to Rs80-85. Kolam is selling at Rs75-80, Indrayani at Rs62-70 and Ambemohar at Rs170 per kg after a Rs20 rise.

Jowar has been among the worst affected by scanty rainfall. Barshi Jowar now costs Rs67-70 per kg, while wholesale prices have reached Rs50-75.

Wheat has risen by Rs2-3 to Rs32-40 per kg. Green gram has increased by Rs8 to Rs110-112 following lower sowing after an early monsoon lull.

Traders expect a further surge before Diwali. Grocery merchant Sunil Kankaria said the droughtlike situation was the sole reason for the price rise in pulses, rice, wheat and jowar and warned that prices could increase further if it continues.