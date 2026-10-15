Diveagar Gram Panchayat Deploys Robotic Buoy Rescue Device After 8 Students Drown, Seeks More Powers Over Water-Sports Operators

Diveagar Gram Panchayat has introduced a robotic buoy rescue device and called for stricter oversight of water-sports operators following the drowning tragedy | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The Diveagar Gram Panchayat has deployed a robotic buoy rescue device at Diveagar beach following the drowning of eight students on October 1, while demanding a greater role in regulating water-sports operators to strengthen visitor safety.

The move comes amid concerns over the absence of water-sports operators during the off-season and questions over the responsibility of local authorities in preventing such tragedies. The Gram Panchayat would be deploying personnel at the beach to operate the device.

Gram Panchayat Seeks Role In Granting Permissions

“The responsibility for such incidents has been put on us. However, when the No Objection Certificate (NOC) is granted to water-sports operators, the Gram Panchayat is not consulted. The permissions are issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the Tourism Department,” said Diveagar sarpanch Vijay Todankar.

Todankar said the Gram Panchayat should be included in the process of granting NOCs to water-sports operators so that it could ensure their presence at the beach during specified hours.

“If we had that authority, we would have ensured that water-sports operators remained stationed at the beach from a specified time to a specified time. At present, there are no rules requiring them to remain at the beach throughout the day. They come only when there are sufficient tourists,” he said.

Todankar said the October 1 tragedy might have been averted had water-sports personnel been present at the stretch where the students entered the sea. Since the incident occurred during the off-season, water-sports activities had not resumed in that area.

“While we are being held responsible for safeguarding people's lives, we should also be given an opportunity to have a say in granting NOCs to water-sports operators at the beach,” he said.

Eight Students Drowned During Educational Trip

The eight students from Winners Academy, an academy for Classes 11 and 12 Science at Alandi Devachi in Pune district, drowned after entering the sea and being swept into deeper waters. The group of 47 people had visited Diveagar on an educational trip.

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Following the incident, the Dighi Coastal Police asked the Gram Panchayat to install warning boards cautioning visitors against entering deep waters. Police said the drowning was the first such incident reported at Diveagar beach.

An accidental death report was registered at Dighi Coastal Police Station, and Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Awati is conducting further inquiry into the incident.

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