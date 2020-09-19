Disha Salian's last call was to NRI pal, not PCR: Mumbai Police

The last call from 28-year-old celebrity manager Disha Salian's phone was to her NRI friend and not to 100, Mumbai Police have clarified. This clarification came following statements by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane during an interview that Salian's last call was made to the police control room, which he felt raised questions about her death. Police had said that Salian took the drastic step of jumping off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise on June 8, soon after her conversation with this friend, a call throughout which she had been distressed.

Making a shocking revelation in the Disha Salian case, Rane had said that the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had dialled '100' after the alleged party she attended in Juhu on June 8, the day she died. Refuting the baseless allegations, a senior police officer said that Salian's last call was to her friend Ankita, and not the police control room.

A senior police officer close to the investigation said on condition of anonymity, "Salian's Call Data Records (CDR) on the day of the incident, June 8, did not show the police control number (100) being dialled at all. We have recorded the statements of at least 25 people in connection to Salian's death and found nothing suspicious. According to her friend, Ankita, who was the last person to speak to Salian, the celebrity manager had made a video call at 11.30pm, so her phone couldn't have been switched off, as stated by some." He also denied that they had been approached by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the Rajput death case.

Ankita, who returned to the country last month, had told police in her statement that Salian had been depressed and disturbed throughout the video call. "Salian was crying and disturbed over a professional deal that did not work out and had been asked to hand over the project to another colleague, said Ankita. "During the call, Ankita had spoken to everyone present at the party and asked them to cheer up Salian, but to no avail," an official said.