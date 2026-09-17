Disha Salian Death Case: Father Satish Sends ₹500-Crore Legal Notice To Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh

Satish Salian has sought compensation and public apologies over remarks he says portrayed his pursuit of a fresh probe as politically motivated | File Photo

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: Satish Salian, the father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, has sent a legal notice to Aditya Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh for their alleged comments on Satish's efforts seeking a probe into Disha's death in 2020. Satish has sought compensation of Rs 500 crore from both.

Satish has sent a legal notice over Thackeray's comment wherein he reportedly said that the petition seeking a CBI investigation into Disha's death was politically motivated and that Satish was used as a tool against him.

It is further claimed that Deshmukh had made comments against Satish on March 23, 2025. It is claimed that, referring to his demand for an investigation, Deshmukh had allegedly said that it was a conspiracy aimed to defame Thackeray.

Satish's lawyer has, in the notice, stated that, "The said allegations amount to a direct and serious imputation upon the integrity, credibility, honesty and bona fides of my client, by portraying a bereaved father, who was merely seeking a lawful investigation into the alleged gang rape and murder of his daughter, as a person abusing the judicial process for an improper, malicious and politically motivated purpose."

Thackeray Denies Connection

Besides, Thackeray had on Wednesday posted on social media, saying that he never met Disha, nor did he have any acquaintance with her. "For political motives, out of personal enmity, with the intent of character assassination, for the past 6 years, some people have been deliberately trying to link my name to this unfortunate incident repeatedly, despite there being no evidence or connection whatsoever," reads the post.

It further states that, "This constant false campaign, devoid of any facts or truth, is unfortunate. The false discussions on TV channels and media trials carried out through empty bluster cannot alter the truth. Allow the official machinery to conduct this inquiry afresh—without any interference, without political intervention, without character assassination, and impartially."

Waze Seeks Distance From Probe

In the meanwhile, former cop Sachin Waze submitted an application before the special court distancing himself from the probe. It is claimed that Waze should also be probed for his alleged role in the case and the alleged extra-judicial confession given by him.

Waze, in his application, said that, in case his production warrant is sought by the CBI for the probe, his reply should also be sought before passing the order.

His lawyer, Disha Hatkar, said that, "This is done to cause prejudice to my ongoing case and bail proceedings with ulterior motive."

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"It is claimed that Waze along with former Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, renowned politicians were involved in some kind of nexus. This is completely false, and this is being done to defeat my ongoing trial by causing prejudice against me," Hatkar said.

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