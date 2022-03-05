Watch Video: Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son reach police station to record statement in Disha Salian defamation case

Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane reached Malvani police station here on Saturday to record their statements in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, an official said.

Large number of Rane’s supporters gathered and shouted slogans outside the police station in the western suburbs, as the BJP leader and his son arrived there around 1.45 pm, the official said.

The duo will record their statement before the investigating officer in the case, he said.

The Malvani police had earlier sent a notice to Nitesh Rane to appear before the investigating officer on Thursday and his father on Friday, but they informed the police, through their lawyer, that as the state legislature is in session and they would prefer to fulfill their duties on the given dates and appear before the police on Saturday, he said.

A court here on Friday had granted interim protection from arrest till March 10 to the father-son duo, who had filed an anticipatory bail before the Dindoshi sessions court in suburban Malad fearing arrest in the case.

According to the FIR registered by Malvani police, some remarks were made by the Union minister on February 19 in a press conference, where his son was also present. During the press conference, the minister had made certain claims regarding Salian’s death.

Salian had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before actor Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

