Disallowing Deonar dumping will litter city: BMC to Bombay High Court

Mumbai: If the Deonar dumping ground were to be shut down now, then the entire city would be littered with dirt and this would have a huge impact on public health and the environment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed before the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

On these bizarre grounds, the BMC sought to obtain a 17th extension of the deadline by which the dumping of solid waste at the site in Deonar near Govandi could be stopped.

This was mentioned in an affidavit filed by the Solid Waste Management (SWD) department before the Bombay High Court on Thursday, wherein the civic body has claimed that it would need time until June 2023 to scientifically treat the garbage at Deonar site.