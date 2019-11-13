Direct benefit transfer scheme in limbo

Bhayandar: Even as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to boast its so-called efforts towards upgrading the standard of education in civic-operated schools at par with private institutions, the overall academic scenario continues to paint a grim picture in the twin-city.

It has been more than six months since the start of the new academic year for municipal schools in the Mira Bhayandar region. However, thanks to the apathy of the education department officials, more than 7,500 civic school students have been awaiting uniforms, shoes, bags, books and miscellaneoous items.

To avoid malpractices, reduce workload and cut-down on unnecessary delays in the procurement and distribution process, the civic administration in accordance with the government directives had launched the ambition direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme by opening zero balance accounts of students. The scheme, which gave shopping power for municipal school students to purchase educational material and uniforms from the outlets of their own choice, was revived this year. However, despite budgetary allocations, the education department is yet to transfer the funds into the individual bank accounts.

“Students should have got uniforms and education kit at the beginning of the academic session. I will personally look into and resolve the issue at the earliest,” said Dr Sunil Lahane, the additional civic chief.

“The sloppy attitude of officials compounded by an ego war between the two wings is responsible for the mess,” said Dhruvkishore Patil, the municipal corporator.

There are 22 MBMC-owned buildings, housing 36 schools, which impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English medium up to standard VII.