Dim prospects of Diwali bonus for BEST workers

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply Electric Supply (BEST) Undertaking has declared Diwali bonus to only those union workers who have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the administration. BEST workers' union with other eight unions have challenged this decision of the administration in the Bombay High Court (HC) and filed a petition.

Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers' union had signed the MoU demanding a salary hike under the seventh pay commission. After the two unions endorsed the MoU, the BEST administration announced the Diwali bonus only for them.

In this case, the BEST Union workers also approached the industrial court demanding a hike in their salary and a Diwali Bonus for all the workers. The Industrial court has ordered the Union to call off strike and also ordered the administration to give the Diwali bonus to all the workers. But the administration neglected the Industrial Court order, which prompted the union to run to the Bombay HC. In their petition, the workers have mentioned the administration is biased and favours some unions and has given them the bonus. The BEST administration has also filed a counter petition challenging the union in the HC.

Anil Patankar, the BEST committee chairman, said, “A meeting will be held on Friday and we will see to it that every worker gets their bonus. Later, the administration will take a decision on the final bonus issue in the meeting.”