Digital candle light protest held over ban on online education

Parents, teachers and members of the education fraternity participated in a digital candle light protest along with fellow members from Karnataka, on Wednesday, over the ban on online education for children. This online protest, second in the line followed by #righttolearn tweet storm protest staged on June 21, aimed at requesting the government of Karnataka to revoke the ban and remove the arbitrary guidelines.

Though this protest was initiated over the ban and guidelines issued by the government of Karnataka, supporters in Maharashtra participated and tweeted pictures as there is a blanket ban on online education till Class 2 in Maharashtra. Supporters joined a video conference call on Zoom app, changed their profile picture to the protest banner and renamed their Zoom account to #RightToLearn_Name. Further, they held candles to show their support and typed messages with #righttolearn.

Francis Joseph, co-founder of School Leaders Network (SLN) tweeted stating, "Participated in a silent digital candle light march #righttolearn to save education, organised by our Karnataka parents and teachers. No abuses-only solutions and concerns. All have hope in the system."

A parent on request of anonymity said, "Just like Karnataka, the Maharashtra government has banned online education for students till Class 2. Our kids should not be restricted in any way and should have the freedom to learn through various mediums, structures and available systems. We hope the government revokes the ban and initiates some measures to avoid academic loss of children."