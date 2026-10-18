'Difficulties Of Litigants Begin After Obtaining A Decree': Bombay HC Imposes ₹1 Lakh Costs In 63-Year Pune Land Dispute

The Bombay High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh in costs and directed faster proceedings in a decades-long Pune property dispute over an unexecuted eviction decree | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: Over 150 years after the Privy Council famously remarked that “the difficulties of a litigant in India begin when he has obtained a decree,” procedural delays in executing court judgments continue to plague the nation's legal landscape.

Reaffirming this persistent flaw, the Bombay High Court recently emphasised that securing a favourable verdict in a civil suit is only half the battle, as successful litigants are frequently deprived of the fruits of their decree due to complex procedural hurdles and deliberate obstructions during execution proceedings.

A striking example of this delay is the case of a Pune landowner and his legal heirs, who have spent 63 years fighting to reclaim possession of their property despite securing an eviction decree on August 14, 1974.

Dispute Over Pune Land Dates Back To 1944

The dispute traces back to June 1944, when land in Somwar Peth, Pune, was leased to Poona Fuel Merchants Association Ltd. for coal storage. Following rent defaults, the original landlord, Haribhau Savalaram Ladkat, initiated legal action in 1963 before the Small Causes Court.

The case saw its first major delay when the court returned the plaint in 1967, ruling that the property was agricultural land exempt from the Bombay Rent Act.

Ladkat then approached the District Court in Pune, which granted the eviction decree in 1974, instructing the company to clear structures and restore vacant possession—a ruling confirmed by the High Court in 1982.

Third-Party Objections Stall Execution Proceedings

Despite this confirmation, the landowners’ ordeal deepened when execution proceedings began in 1993, long after the original landlord’s death in 1984. When a court bailiff attempted to execute the possession warrant in 2001, several occupants obstructed the process. Among them was Sameer Dinkarrao Javalekar, who claimed tenancy over a 700-square-foot section through one of the landlord’s sons in 1999.

Javalekar subsequently embroiled the execution proceedings in a maze of jurisdictional challenges, stalling the process for 33 years by arguing that the original 1974 decree was a nullity and challenging procedural steps taken by the decree holders.

High Court Rejects Challenge To Eviction Decree

Javalekar then approached the High Court. Justice Sandeep Marne dismissed Javalekar’s civil revision application and writ petition, strongly criticising how third-party obstructionists interchange roles to question a decree's validity while simultaneously asserting independent rights.

The High Court reiterated the fundamental principle that an executing court cannot go behind a decree or entertain repetitive challenges that undermine finality. The court held that the inquiry must focus strictly on whether the objector possesses an independent right to the property.

Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh In Costs

Taking strong exception to the delay tactic, Justice Marne directed Javalekar to pay Rs 1 lakh in costs to the decree holders within four weeks, making the payment a mandatory condition for continuing his obstruction application.

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Observing that execution proceedings have lingered for over three decades, the High Court directed the executing court to prioritise the matter and decide it as expeditiously as possible, preferably within four months without seeking an extension.

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