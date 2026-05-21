Diesel & CNG Shortage Triggers Chaos In Mira-Bhayandar As Long Queues Lead To Violent Clashes At Fuel Stations | Representational Image - ANI

Amid an ongoing shortage of diesel and CNG, long queues have become a common sight at fuel stations across several areas of Mira-Bhayandar. The scarcity has triggered rising tensions, with frequent arguments reported among motorists. Recently, a violent clash broke out at the Mahanagar CNG Petrol Pump on Mira-Bhayandar Road over fuelling priority, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows three persons involved in a physical altercation.

According to sources, a large queue of vehicles had formed at the station for CNG refuelling. Tensions escalated when one driver allegedly jumped the queue and forced his vehicle ahead of others. What started as a verbal argument soon turned into a fistfight, leaving several people injured.

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After the incident, both parties approached the Mira Road police station. Police have recorded statements from both sides and launched an investigation. Officials said CCTV footage from the petrol pump is being examined to determine the exact sequence of events, and the process of registering a formal case against those involved is underway.

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