Mumbai: Diamond trader jumps to death in Opera House

Mumbai: A 61-year-old diamond merchant, Dhirenbhai Chandrakant Shah, committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a 15-storey building at Opera House in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. A two-line suicide note was recovered from one of the trouser pockets of the deceased, police said, in which he had written that no one was responsible for his suicide. DB Marg Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. Shah was under treatment for depression.

A resident of Nepean Sea Road, Shah jumped off the terrace of the Prasad Chambers in Opera House around 9.45am on Tuesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission. His body was later sent to JJ hospital for post mortem. According to the security guard in his office, Shah told him that he would be back after making a phone call. He left behind his spectacles and shoes on the terrace before he jumped.

Police found a two-line suicide note written in Gujarati, in which he reportedly said,”I am taking this step after much thought and no one is responsible.” Further, CCTV footage from his office was recovered by police, which shows him writing the note and then putting it in a pant pocket.

“We have registered an ADR and investigation is underway,” said Suryakant Bangar, senior police inspector, D B Marg police station. Shah, a diamond merchant and a vice president of Renaissance Global Ltd, is survived by his wife, a son and daughter, both of whom are settled abroad.

According to police, Shah had been suffering from depression for a while and was being treated by a naturopathy centre in Bengaluru. He had just returned from there on Monday.