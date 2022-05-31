 
Dharm Sansad in Nashik: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil says it is to distract people from real issues

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
Dharm Sansad in Nashik: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil says it is to distract people from real issues | ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that the 'Dharm Sansad' in Nashik is being held to distract from real issues.

On being asked about a 'Dharm Sansad' in Nashik related to Lord Hanuman's birth, Maharashtra HM Dilip Patil said, "This is to distract from real issues. Don't pay heed...fear and dissension are being created. It doesn't matter to devotees about the location of his birth, they just worship him."

"The central government's demonetisation is a problem for the Indian economy. The central government should conduct a thorough investigation and tell the public why this (demonetisation) happened and the measures the government took to control it further," he added.

