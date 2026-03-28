Dharavi Redevelopment Project: NMDPL Refutes ‘96 Per Cent Ineligible’ Claims, Says Eligibility Survey Still Underway

Dharavi redevelopment authorities clarify that eligibility survey is ongoing and deny claims of mass ineligibility | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28: The Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), the SPV executing the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, has refuted claims by vested interests that the DRP survey had declared 96% residents ineligible and that there is an atmosphere of fear among residents.

Developer denies claims of large-scale ineligibility

An NMDPL source called the claims completely incorrect and misleading. He clarified that the eligibility process is still underway in a few areas and final determinations are being made strictly as per government norms and established procedures.

Survey details and eligibility clarification

“In Ganesh Nagar/Meghwadi, 77% of residents have been declared eligible, including rental housing and shared housing scheme, as per Final Annexure-II published by DRP. The Final Annexure of Naik Nagar is yet to be published and the eligibility is yet to be determined,” the source clarified.

He said that vested interests in Kawale Chawl have always tried to obstruct the survey process. “How will the residents become eligible if they are forced to avoid the survey? The eligibility survey for Kawale Chawl is still pending,” he said.

Project features and rehabilitation model

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is the only slum redevelopment project in India where upper-floor units are also being provided homes at a nominal rent or hire-purchase method, besides in-situ rehabilitation of ground-floor structures till the cut-off date.

“By virtue of the nature of the project and the terms and conditions envisaged in the tender document and the various Government Resolutions (GRs), it is natural that upper-floor residents will get their new homes in the MMR region. The project is following a well-laid-out and transparent government process. It is unfortunate that vested interests are still trying to confuse residents without encouraging them to participate in the project and claim their rightful homes,” the NMDPL source said.

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Pending documentation and resident participation

He also said that many residents are still in the “undecided” category because they have not yet completed their documentation process as per project terms and conditions. “This is a housing-for-all project and we want all Dharavikars to utilise the project benefits,” the source added.

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