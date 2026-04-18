Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Bombay HC Dismisses Koli Trust Plea To Halt Work, Citing Delay

Bombay High Court refuses to stall Dharavi redevelopment, citing delayed challenge | File Photo

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Dharavi Koli Jamat Trust seeking to stall parts of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) until the outer boundaries of Dharavi Koliwada are finalised.

Court terms challenge belated

A bench of Justices M S Karnik and S M Modak held that the challenge was belated and could not be entertained, particularly since the planning proposal for Dharavi had already been sanctioned in 2016 and has attained finality.

Trust raises concerns over land and boundaries

The trust, representing local fisherfolk, had alleged inaction by authorities for over a decade in demarcating the outer boundaries of Dharavi Koliwada. It sought directions to exclude around 2,00,830 sq metres of land—claimed to be traditionally used by the Koli community—from the redevelopment project.

The plea also challenged the actions of developer Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited in taking possession of land and erecting barricades in the area.

Allegations over inclusion of community-use land

According to the petition, although Koliwada gaothan areas were said to be excluded from the DRP, several adjoining lands used for fishing activities, religious functions and community purposes were not formally demarcated and continued to be included in redevelopment plans.

Court cites finality of 2016 notification

Rejecting the plea, the court noted that the petitioner had not challenged the 2016 government notification approving the Dharavi redevelopment plan.

“There is no challenge to the Notification dated 3rd March 2016 which has attained finality,” the bench observed, adding that redevelopment work has already commenced and rights have been created in favour of multiple stakeholders.

Observations on transformation of Dharavi

The court acknowledged the historical presence of the Koli fishing community in Dharavi but pointed out the transformation of the area over time. “Dharavi, which was once a swamp and a fishing village, is now a slum or rather a collection of slums,” the bench said.

Court rejects demand to halt project

It further held that the petitioner’s demand to halt development until boundary demarcation is completed was untenable. “We are afraid that it is too late in the day to canvass such a submission,” the judges said, emphasising that the redevelopment scheme was implemented after following due legal procedure under planning and slum laws.

No evidence on land use claim

On the claim over 2,00,830 sq metres of land, the court said there was no material to show that the area currently exists as open land used for fishing activities. It noted that much of the land is occupied by slums and buildings and forms part of the notified redevelopment area.

Court flags delay and impact on project

The bench also found that several housing societies had voluntarily handed over their properties for redevelopment, and the petitioner had not objected when these structures were originally constructed. Raising claims at this stage, the court said, would “completely frustrate the DRP.”

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Liberty granted for further representation

While dismissing the petition, the court granted liberty to the trust to pursue its representations with the authorities regarding demarcation of Koliwada boundaries.

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