Dharavi redevelopment panel to file PIL in HC

The Dharavi Redevelopment Committee (DRC) led by 22,000 residents as its members, will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court (HC) soon appealing to allow them to undertake redevelopment under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme.

Advocate Rajendra Korde, president of the DRC said that they are collecting all required documents and soon the filing of PIL process will complete.

"As per the government resolution dated February 4, 2004, residents of Dharavi are restricted from submitting redevelopment proposal under SRA scheme. Therefore, we want government to scrap the existing GR which is acting as a hindrance," he explained.

Reportedly, the Maharashtra government officially scrapped the two year-old tender, in which Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation-led consortium had emerged as the highest bidder. The government will now invite fresh tenders for it. The project was relaunched in October 2018.

"Following this decision, the residents of Dharavi are greatly disappointed and now we want government to scrap the entire project, denotify the land and allow us to simply undertake redevelopment as per our desire. Due to the GR all SRA scheme proposals put on hold," Korde informed.

In 2014, during the BJP-Sena coalition government whole of Dharavi was brought under one cluster. There are five sectors which were earlier divided into 13 sub-clusters.

Moreover, to get the project going, the state government even to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with 80 percent private stake and 20 percent government contribution- to execute the estimated Rs 22,000-crore project but no progressive work was seen as expected.

In 2011 Congress-NCP government also planned Dharavi redevelopment on similar model but it did not yield any result.