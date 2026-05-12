Dharavi Corporators Back DRP's Document Verification Camps For Pending, 'Undecided' Cases | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, 12 May 2026: Dharavi corporators have come forward to support DRP in organising documentation camps for single-window verification of “undecided” cases. The camps will be held between May 14 and 26 in Dharavi, covering residents from all five sectors, including railway land, where DRP officials will assist residents with document scrutiny, verification and submission-related queries for quicker resolution of pending or “undecided” cases.

Speaking to corporators on Monday, DRP Secretary Vipin Paliwal welcomed the initiative and urged them to encourage residents from their respective wards with “undecided” status to visit the camps. The meeting was organised as per DRP/SRA CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar’s directives to apprise local corporators about the project and involve them in organising the camps for "undecided" cases.

“A large number of undecided cases arose because of confusion over the date mentioned in BMC photopasses. Nearly 90% of such cases have already been resolved and the remaining are being processed. Eligibility will be decided only after detailed scrutiny of documents,” Paliwal said.

According to Paliwal, where hutments have changed hands multiple times, the chain of ownership documents is incomplete. “Without a complete chain of documents, the DRP cannot validate the structure, verify ownership history or determine the eligibility of the existing hutment holder,” he said.

He also pointed out that several upper-floor residents are unable to furnish documents required under the Government Resolution (GR) and many are not original Dharavi residents. “Unless the ground-floor family is found eligible, the declaration submitted by the upper-floor resident cannot be verified only through an affidavit. The ground-floor resident must be a genuine beneficiary for that process to move ahead. This is one of the reasons why many upper-floor cases are undecided,” Paliwal explained.

Among the corporators present at the meeting were Bhaskar Shetty (Shiv Sena), Archana Shinde, Joseph Koli and Harshala More (all Shiv Sena-UBT), along with Congress leaders Asha Kale and Sajidabi Babbu Khan.

“Undecided” cases have become a contentious issue in Dharavi, often leading to confusion among residents and misinformation by project critics. The DRP has now decided to address the issue with the support of local corporators so residents can better understand that “undecided” does not mean ineligible. In many cases, the status is linked to procedural verification by different government agencies.

“This is a housing-for-all project and we want every genuine resident to get a home under the redevelopment project,” Paliwal added.

Camp Date & Location: