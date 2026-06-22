DGCA Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Adequate Safety Standards At Uncontrolled Airstrips, Asks Operators To Immediately Review Operational Conditions

DGCA has directed operators of uncontrolled airstrips to address safety deficiencies and review operational conditions immediately | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 22: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a stern directive to the owners and operators of uncontrolled airstrips across the country, expressing serious concerns about deteriorating safety standards that have previously contributed to accidents and serious incidents.

In an official advisory, the aviation regulator warned that a significant number of these landing strips are failing to meet minimum safety standards, posing severe hazards to flight operations. Operators have been ordered to conduct an immediate review of their infrastructure or face regulatory action.

While India’s aviation sector has seen exponential growth, the upkeep of remote and uncontrolled airstrips – frequently used by private charters, training academies and government sorties – has come under scrutiny.

The Bombardier Learjet crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati in January, which killed the state’s deputy chief minister, is one of the significant examples of a major mishap at an uncontrolled airfield.

DGCA Flags Safety Deficiencies

In the advisory, the DGCA noted with concern that, despite explicit guidelines set out in the Civil Aviation Requirements, many operators are failing to comply with these mandatory provisions.

"It has come to the notice of DGCA that a number of such airstrips are not being maintained in accordance with the prescribed standards, thereby adversely affecting the safety of flight operations," the regulator stated, pointing to past accidents and incidents in the vicinity of these sites as a grim reminder of the risks involved.

The regulator has demanded an urgent, comprehensive audit of all operational facilities. According to the directive, operators must ensure their infrastructure is resilient enough to remain serviceable and safe throughout the year, allocating adequate financial and technical resources for regular upkeep.

Immediate Corrective Measures Ordered

The DGCA has explicitly ordered periodic inspections and immediate rectification of deficiencies across several critical areas. This includes keeping the airside infrastructure, including the runways, taxiways and aprons, free of debris, cracks and vegetation, while ground markings and operational lighting must be clearly visible to pilots.

The directive has also asked the operators to maintain effective water dispersal mechanisms to prevent waterlogging during monsoons, while the perimeter boundary fencing and strict access control arrangements must be reinforced to prevent unauthorised entry of humans or animals onto the active strip.

Push For Aerodrome Licensing

In a bid to bring these airstrips under structured oversight, the DGCA is strongly encouraging regular users of these facilities to transition towards formal regularisation.

Operators of airstrips experiencing frequent aircraft movements have been advised to apply for an official aerodrome licence, in accordance with the Aircraft Rules.

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Obtaining a formal licence would mandate routine government inspections, ensuring these remote strips adhere to the same rigorous safety culture as the nation's commercial airports.

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