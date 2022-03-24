Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA govt over rampant corruption in BMC in combating COVID-19 pandemic

Ahead of the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections and days after the pen drive bomb, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis led a scathing attack against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government over rampant corruption during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in Mumbai and other parts. Initiating a debate on the last day motion in the state assembly, Fadnavis spoke at length on the scams and irregularities in the Shiv Sena controlled BMC in the implementation of health-related measures including the establishment of Covid centers.

Fandnavis claimed that he possesses a sensitive report crafted by Mumbai police on the alleged terror fund racket. He demanded the said case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. The report is about a professional gang of over 300 members active in different states. They are engaged in narcotics, sex trafficking and terror funding with possible links to ISIS, he said.

Fadnavis without naming Shiv Sena or party leaders alleged that the contracts for the setting up of Covid centers were awarded to companies of party office bearers (Shiv Sena) and not to reputed organizations and agencies engaged in the health sector.

‘’These companies had no such experience. Although many patients did not come to many Covid centers, the companies concerned were paid 50 per cent. Putting Mumbai and Mumbaikars at risk, the authorities continue to make their fortunes,’’ claimed Fadnavis.

‘’Lifeline Management Hospitals Services was awarded the contract for the Jumbo Covid Center in Pune. However, it was expelled within 15 days and blacklisted for lack of adequate expertise. However, the same company was awarded contracts for five Covid centers in Mumbai. Similar cases were surfaced but no action was taken,’’ said Fadnavis. He alleged that there was corruption also in the oxygen supply.

This apart, Fadnavis claimed there were scams in tab and Remdesivir purchases, transfers, award of tenders and purchases of various materials. He said in the last meeting of the Standing Committee works of over Rs 6,500 crore were cleared.

‘’There is massive corruption in BMC which is ranked 45th in financial management. There is only looting. There must be a feeling of giving, but not of taking,’’ said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said looking at the two-year rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi he claimed it is Maha Vinash Aghadi, Maha Vasuli Aghadi. I now realise that it is Madya Vikri Aghadi.

Fadnavis said the government did not reduce taxes on petrol and diesel but cut the fee for renewal of liquor licenses.

‘’The government says it has allowed the sale of wine through grocery shops and departmental stores for the benefit of farmers. However, if the government really wanted to help the farmers, it should pay Rs 50,000 per hectare and also other agro-based industries should be encouraged,’’ said Fadnavis.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:20 PM IST