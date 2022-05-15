Devendra Fadnavis likens MVA govt to Babri structure, says won’t rest till it is brought down

Fadnavis likens MVA government to Babri structure, says won’t rest till it is brought down

Terms yesterday’s Shiv Sena rally as laughter show and not Maha Sabha

Taunts Uddhav Thackeray saying that no one can be a tiger by taking a photo

Now there is only one tiger in this country and that tiger's name is our leader Narendra Modi

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena President Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP saying fake Hindutva party was misleading the nation, it was leader of opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ turn to lead a counter-attack against the erstwhile ally Shiv Sena and the party led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Fadnavis reiterated that he was present when Babri structure was razed saying that he was proud about that. He likened Maha Vikas Aghadi government to Babri mosque making it clear that he will not sit quiet till it is brought down.

‘’You stabbed me in the back and tried to lose my political weight. But remember, due to my weight the Babri structure of your government will come down,’’ he warned.

At the Hindi Bhashi Mahasankalp Sabha at Goregaon, Fadnavis ridiculed Shiv Sena’s claim that yesterday’s rally was a master rally saying that it turned out to be a laughter show. ‘’The meeting of Kauravas took place yesterday. The meeting of Pandavas is taking place today,’’ he said. Amid the ongoing Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row, Fadnavis and other BJP leaders recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the rally.

‘’Your (Uddhav Thackeray) politics is Five Star politics. We are the ones who do politics on the ground. Whenever the country needs it again, it will be engaged in kar seva,’’ said Fadnavis.

In a stinking taunt, Fadnavis said, ‘’No one can be a tiger by taking a photo of Uddhavji. To become a tiger, one has to face challenges with a strong heart.’’ ‘’Now there is only one tiger in this country and that tiger's name is our leader Narendra Modi,’’ he added.

‘’Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray would never have thought that Hanuman Chalisa would be treason in the reign of his son, and bowing down at Aurangzeb's grave would be a protocol,’’ said Fadnavis.

‘’Asaduddin Owaisi goes and pays tribute to Aurangzeb on his grave and you keep seeing that, you should feel ashamed of it. Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb,’’ he noted.

Stepping up attack against the Shiv Sena led MVA government, Fadnavis posed a few questions asking the audience to reply. He said, ‘’Was there corruption in Mumbai during the Covid period? One and a half lakh people died or not? Sadhus killed in Palghar or not? Did the labourers have to leave Mumbai on bare feet? Metro and road works in Mumbai are closed or not? Now tell me, did your Chief Minister talk about any of these things even after all these things happened?’’

‘’Our Chief Minister will be the first Chief Minister of the state and the country, in two and a half years, he has not given a single speech on the development of the state and the problems faced by the people,’’ said Fadnavis. He claimed that while CM was busy doing Facebook Live, they were on the ground combating the virus and helping the people.

Fadnavis countered Thackeray’s claim that BJP has planned the separation of Mumbai from Maharashtra saying that no one can do it. ‘’Shiv Sena rakes up this issue when there are no other issues to talk about,’’ he claimed.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:08 PM IST