'Development, BMC style': Twitterati in splits after Mumbai civic body shares photo of road repairs

In most cases, repair work would mean restoring something that has been damaged to its original state, or at least the closest approximation possible. But Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seems to have a slightly different idea about the same.

Mumbai monsoons are the stuff of legends, with locals frequently having to contend with waterlogged roads, and damaged roads. And it is not unusual to come across complaints on social media that talk about and detail specific areas which are in need of tending. Recently, a Twitter user shared a photograph of a damaged stretch of road at the entrance of Ahimsa Marg and Ramkrishna Marg corner in Mumbai, urging the BMC to fix it.

The BMC to its credit did get on the job pretty soon, sharing a photo of the repaired stretch the very next day. "Sir, Your complaint has been attended by our team. Please check the photograph attach herewith," handle responded.