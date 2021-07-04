'Despite political differences, we're cordial': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on his meeting with BJP's Ashish Shelar

A secret meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and BJP legislator Ashish Shelar sparked heated debate in the political circle, Sanjay Raut has said that despite the political differences, they share cordial relation.

"I've met Ashish at social gatherings. Maharashtra's politics is not like India and Pakistan. Despite political differences, we're cordial. People who don't like me are spreading rumours ahead of tomorrow's Assembly Session," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amid growing trust deficit among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and the uncertainty over its survival because of investigations launched by the central agencies in corruption cases, a secret meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and BJP legislator Ashish Shelar sparked heated debate in the political circle.

After the news channel flashed the story about the meeting that took place in south Mumbai, Shelar denied such tete-a tete with Raut ahead of a two day monsoon session slated for July 5 and 6.

However, the leader of opposition in the state legislative council Pravin Darekar did not completely deny the meeting, but said it could be a courtesy call.

Raut has been leading a scathing attack against BJP for leveling charges against the MVA government and the party led government at the Centre deploying central investigating agencies against the constituents of the ruling alliance. On the other hand, Shelar has been at the forefront to fire salvos against the MVA government on a number of issues including the withdrawal of liquor ban in Chandrapur or alleged corruption in cleaning nullahs in Mumbai.

The timing of the purported meeting between Raut and Shelar is also important when BJP has been issuing new dates for the collapse of the MVA government. On other hand, Raut and a couple of other MVA leaders including the NCP chief Sharad Pawar are reiterating that the MVA government will complete its five year tenure. The timing also coincided with BJP and Shiv Sena joining hands again to form the government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)