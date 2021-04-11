Despite limited supply of doses, Maharashtra continues to be on top in COVID-19 vaccination tally

Meanwhile, asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including "each one, vaccinate one", "each one, treat one" and "each one, save one".

Elderly people or those who may not be much educated should be helped in getting the vaccine, he said, and also asked people to help those COVID-19 patients in getting treatment who may lack resources or information.

By wearing masks, people can save themselves and others, Modi added.

He also asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of anyone getting the infectious disease, saying this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.

(with inputs from PTI)