Despite Centre's rejection, Maharashtra legislators unite to press for separate census for OBCs

Leaders from the politically influential Other Backward Classes (OBC) from all parties joined hands together on Friday demanding census for the OBCs in Maharashtra.

The demand was made by a veteran OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the state assembly a day after the Bihar state assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021.

Incidentally, Bhujbal received support not only from the members of ruling MVA but also from all opposition parties.

Bhujbal said the demand for OBC census has been made since 1990. ''OBCs constitute 54% of the India's population. The OBC census is therefore required,'' he added.

Bhujbal received support from the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis saying that his party, BJP, is ready to be a part of an all party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for OBC census. Incidentally, he said PM Modi himself comes from the OBC community.