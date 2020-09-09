Deshmukh orders fresh probe  in case related to Arnab Goswami

The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday ordered a fresh inquiry into the suicide committed by an architect Anvay Naik after Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami allegedly did not pay him Rs 90 lakh for the studio work. He said the action will be taken in this regard. He acted based on the letter submitted by Shiv Sena MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik and representations made by Naik’s wife and daughter

Prabhu and Sarnaik said that Naik and his mother had died by suicide three years ago while holding Goswami responsible for non-payment of their dues against the construction of the channel’s studio in Mumbai. “The case has been registered. Mumbai Police will be ordered to conduct a probe into it,” Deshmukh said.

Sarnaik on August 9 had urged Deshmukh that the police should actively work to solve the suicide case of a “common man” just like it is working in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, the Shiv Sena legislator claimed that the Centre and the previous ruling dispensation in Maharashtra slept over the issues for reasons best known to them.’’

Anay Naik’s wife Akshata along with Sarnaik had announced to observe a fast on August 15 demanding action against the culprits.

“The accused in the case is allegedly being protected by the police. Therefore, there should be complete transparency in the case and all information should be put before the people,” Sarnaik had said in his letter.