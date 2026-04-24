Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Vows To Transform Maharashtra Police Into Globally Competitive Force At State Sports Meet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asserted that a strong law-and-order system is key to the state’s overall development, while expressing the government’s resolve to transform the Maharashtra Police into a globally competitive force.

Shinde inaugurates 36th Police Sports Meet in Kalina

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Meet held at the Armed Police Headquarters in Kalina. The event was attended by Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam, Director General of Police Sadanand Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, among other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said the government stands firmly behind the police force and is focused on equipping personnel with modern infrastructure, including quality housing, upgraded police stations, advanced weapons, vehicles and cyber security tools. “The government is not just about issuing orders, but about standing with its force,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of sports, Shinde described the event as the “Maha Olympics” of Maharashtra Police and said it offers a platform to showcase their talent beyond duty. “Every participant is a winner. This is a field where records will be made,” he remarked, drawing applause.

The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the demanding nature of police work, noting that personnel often remain away from their families during festivals and emergencies to maintain public order. In this context, he said such sporting events play a vital role in reducing stress and fostering camaraderie within the force.

Emphasising Mumbai’s role as the country’s growth engine, Shinde said an efficient policing system is essential for sustained economic progress. He noted that crime detection rates have improved significantly, with nearly 90 per cent of cases being resolved within 60 days, strengthening public trust.

Praising the facilities at Kalina and the efforts of organisers, Shinde said Maharashtra Police personnel continue to excel not only in policing but also in sports, music and other fields, reflecting their multidimensional capabilities.

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