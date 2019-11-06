Deonar dumping yard closure: BMC to appoint NEERI as consultant

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) as its consultant for the long pending closure of Deonar dumping ground.

For the appointment of NEERI as consultant to prepare approximate work plan of scientific closure of Deonar dump yard, a proposal will be tabled in Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The Deonar dumping ground which is spread in about 120 hectares, is the city’s largest dumping ground and has reached to its saturation years ago. Currently, Deonar receives 1200 metric tonne garbage on a daily basis.

Apart from the city garbage, around 1300 metric tonnes of other debris are also being dump there. According to the proposal, civic body will spend Rs 1.56 crore and it will be tabled for approval by the Standing Committee in the meeting.

Several fire incidents in the Deonar dumping ground caused severe air pollution in most part of the city. After the incidents, a team of Ministry of Environment and Forest, representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had visited the site and directed BMC to start systemic processing of immediate closure of the ground.