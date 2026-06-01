Delhi Police Bust Alleged 9-Member Terror Module; Mumbra Youth Held Over Suspected ISI And Underworld Links

Counter-terror investigators probe alleged cross-border links after the arrest of a Mumbra resident in a multi-state operation | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 1: A multi-state counter-terrorism operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell has disrupted an alleged nine-member network, shifting local focus onto the arrest of Tauqeer Rizwan Shaikh, a 27-year-old resident of Sonaji Nagar, Mumbra.

The wider crackdown targets a module reportedly linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, and the Mumbai underworld, which authorities claim was plotting strikes across major Indian cities.

The accusations

Delhi Police have formally booked Tauqeer under severe anti-national and conspiracy provisions of Indian law. Central to the prosecution’s case is the allegation that Tauqeer was in direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti, a notorious Pakistan-based gangster.

Investigators allege this cross-border nexus funnelled illicit cash deposits directly into Tauqeer's personal bank account. Furthermore, intelligence sources claim Tauqeer gathered and transmitted surveillance photos and videos of sensitive Mumbai locations directly to handlers in Pakistan.

Family claims deception

In Mumbra, Tauqeer’s mother has forcefully rejected the terrorism charges, claiming her son is being framed. She stated that officers initially entered their home under the false pretext of investigating a minor loan issue before taking him into custody.

"Once inside, they completely changed their line of questioning and slapped these severe charges on him," she stated, noting that a police search of the house yielded nothing incriminating.

While maintaining his innocence regarding terrorism, she candidly acknowledged that Tauqeer worked a catering job and struggled with substance abuse, making him vulnerable.

She admitted he frequently spoke to unknown individuals on the phone and "may have been misled under the influence of addiction", but vehemently denied he was capable of plotting a terror attack.

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Addressing the financial trail, she clarified that a mysterious sum of roughly Rs 8,000 had once appeared in his account, but the family remained entirely unaware of its origin.

The investigation spans Delhi, Maharashtra, and Punjab as courts await the state's evidence.

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