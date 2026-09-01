Delhi Explores Maharashtra’s Self-Redevelopment Model For Reviving Old Buildings In Capital | PTI

Mumbai: Considering that the self-redevelopment of old buildings is gaining success in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the Delhi government intends to explore redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in the national capital through the self-redevelopment model of Maharashtra government.

SGRA Leads Self-Redevelopment Push

The self group development authority (SGRA) headed by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar was formed in 2025 and Mumbai Central Cooperative Bank is the nodal agency for self-redevelopment. As of March 31, 2026, the bank, chaired by Darekar, sanctioned loans worth Rs. 359.15 crore to 18 cooperative housing societies for self redevelopment and disbursed loans worth Rs. 269.57 crore. Of which eight housing societies successfully completed redevelopment and eight societies closed their loan accounts by repaying the loan in full along with interest.

1,600 Proposals Received

Giving an update on SGRA's success, Darekar on Sunday said that about 1,600 proposals have been received by the authority so far, while loans have been sanctioned to 46 housing societies. Nearly 21-22 buildings have been completed, enabling middle-class families to move into larger homes. Darekar also stated that the delegation of IAS officers from Delhi visited Mumbai to explore how Maharashtra’s self-redevelopment model could be implemented across the country.

Study On Implementation Framework

The study group of IAS officers appointed by appointment the Delhi government led by IAS I Raja Babu which visited Mumbai's SGRA at Bandra last month said that considering the self-redevelopment model has been successful in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and is proving beneficial for the residents, they were confident that Delhi government can redevelop, especially old Delhi, on similar model.

The group studied about the promotion and dissemination of the self-redevelopment concept among the public, the appointment of Mumbai Bank as the nodal agency, the concessions obtained for self-redevelopment by housing societies, the projects successfully completed in Mumbai, formation of an independent authority. They also studied the role of housing societies, banks, authorities, project management consultancy, municipal corporations and state government in self-redevelopment, apart from the technical and financial planning of projects.

An official from SGRA said, "Members of self-redevelopment societies have generally got 30% to 252% of the land free of cost. Also, corpus fund of Rs. 3.00 lakh to Rs. 58.00 lakh has been received."

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