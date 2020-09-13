Delhi CM Kejriwal tells his Mumbai team to step up corona awareness campaign

Mumbai: In an interactive session with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mumbai team on Saturday through video conference, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal exhorted the party cadre to go door-to-door and conduct oxygen saturation checks for citizens under ‘’Oximitras’’ initiative. Kejriwal asked the party members that citizens be made aware of the likely symptoms of Covid-19 and steps to be taken to ensure social distancing and hygiene.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said in the last two weeks AAP Mumbai Oximitras have met nearly 10000 citizens largely in low income, high density areas and advised them on social distancing methods that can be deployed in those constraints. They have distributed masks, checked their oxygen levels, and made them aware of symptoms that need to be watched out for.

Menon said that Kejriwal’s vision for AAP Mumbai unit is to have an Oximitra Kendra in every booth.