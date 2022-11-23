e-Paper Get App
Delegation of Swedish companies to soon visit Mumbai, Pune to explore partnership opportunities in green transition

The Swedish delegation will explore possibilities of working together with Indian companies in Maharashtra and the rest of the states in the field of mobility, waste management, water and related areas.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Delegation of Swedish companies to soon visit Mumbai, Pune to explore partnership opportunities in green transition | Sourced Photo
Sweden's Ambassador to India Mr Jan Thesleff on Wednesday said that a high-level delegation will soon visit Mumbai and Pune to study the smart city model implemented in the state and also explore opportunities in the green transition to promote the exchange of carbon-neutral business practices and solutions, co-create localised innovations and share expertise and knowledge related to the green transition. The Swedish delegation will explore possibilities of working together with Indian companies in Maharashtra and the rest of the states in the field of mobility, waste management, water and related areas.

He told the Free Press Journal, ‘’India Sweden Green Transition Partnership is an excellent example of how leading Swedish companies in India are joining hands with their Indian counterparts across hard-to-abate sectors in order to collectively build a strong, green and clean future.’’

‘’Sweden is at the forefront to become carbon-free by 2045 as one of the first welfare nations in the world.  We see a lot to help India to reach the targets in 2070 or even earlier. We also see that we have partnered with Indian conglomerates to help reach their targets. This is a key focus. Sweden and Indian companies will work together,’’ said Mr Thesleff at the sidelines of a conference on India Sweden Sustainability and Green Transition.

‘’Swedish businesses have a significant footprint in India with the operational presence of around 250 companies in Maharashtra’s manufacturing hub which in Pune. They are generating over a million jobs directly and indirectly. Several dedicated MoUs spanning across energy, environment, urban development amongst other areas of mutual interest between the two countries that were signed,’’ said  Sweden Consul General in Mumbai Ms Anna Lekvall.

The Swedish Trade and Investment Commissioner to India Ms Cecilia Oskarsson said, ‘’Under the partnership, six leading Swedish green thought leader companies -Absortech, Alfa Laval, Alleima, Hitachi Energy, KraftPowercon and SKF will work together with India’s leading business houses to enhance pace of green transition across hard to abate industrial sectors including cement, steel and automotive.’’ 

