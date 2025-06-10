Defense Gambling Ring: Indian Naval Intelligence Uncovers Syndicate Involving Military Personnel Across Chennai And Maharashtra

Navy Officer at Centre of Betting Syndicate; Armed Forces Launch Inquiry Amid Espionage Fears | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian Naval Intelligence has unearthed a major betting syndicate allegedly involving several personnel from the Indian Navy and other armed forces. The prime accused, stationed at a strategic naval base, is believed to have orchestrated the illicit operation in collaboration with Navy personnel and civilians across Chennai and Maharashtra.

According to sources, this is not merely another underground betting operation, the implications are far more serious. Preliminary investigations indicate that several defence personnel lost substantial sums through online betting platforms. Naval Intelligence is now probing a suspected link between these financial losses and the potential involvement of some naval individuals in espionage activities, allegedly undertaken in exchange for settling their debts.

The operation was launched following a specific intelligence input that led to the apprehension of Petty Officer Anil Tholia, currently posted at an undisclosed Indian Navy base. Due to heightened national security concerns amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the identity and location of the Naval base remain classified.

Investigation alleged that Petty Officer Tholia operated as a "Master", a key player who facilitated access to online betting networks for fellow Navy officers, sailors, and personnel from other armed forces. Several individuals are believed to have fallen into heavy debt due to their involvement in the betting network.

Naval sources have confirmed that the betting racket extended well beyond the naval base, with significant financial and operational links traced to Maharashtra. Investigating agencies have also zeroed in on Tholia’s brother, an Indian Army serviceman posted with an artillery unit in Deolali, Pankaj Tholia who has come under intense scrutiny. Evidence recovered by Naval intelligence, including incriminating banking transactions, indicates that the two siblings were running parallel betting syndicates: one embedded within the Navy, the other within the Army, operating in coordination with a third associate from the Army.

Both Tholia and his brother are currently under the jurisdiction of a Court of Inquiry, the armed forces' internal investigative process. Should the inquiry establish credible evidence, a Summary of Evidence will be prepared, potentially leading to a Court Martial.

Sources within Naval Intelligence revealed that the operation was uncovered after receiving inputs about suspicious financial activities at a naval base which raised red flags. Upon further investigation, Petty Officer Anil Tholia was identified as the central figure. According to officials familiar with the case, Tholia acted as the central "Master", controlling access codes and digital wallets. His brother played a similar role within the Army, recruiting fellow soldiers and channeling money through separate accounts.

According to sources close to the investigation, Anil Tholia, a key controller in a major betting syndicate linked to a Dubai-based kingpin, managed access to prominent online betting networks. Tholia held control over three unique user IDs of the betting exchange platform. Of these, two were directly operated by Anil Tholia himself, while the third was controlled by his brother, Pankaj Tholia.

Pankaj Tholia is currently a serving Indian Army soldier stationed at an artillery unit in Deolali. His suspected role in the syndicate involved scouting and recruiting participants from within the armed forces who were willing to place bets on a wide variety of sports, including cricket, football, and tennis and other popular sports. Investigators believe Pankaj leveraged his position within the military unit to identify individuals either interested in betting or facing financial distress. He would then connect them to his brother’s betting network through dedicated WhatsApp groups, facilitating illegal betting activity from within defense establishments.