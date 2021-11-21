e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 more deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI increases at 347
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:57 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Rashmi Thackeray; wishes CM Uddhav speedy recovery

FPJ Web Desk
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | PTI

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier today spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi. Singh reportedly inquired about the CM's health as he had recently undergone surgery. He also wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier in November, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery that was successful.

Singh was in Mumbai for the commissioning ceremony of the INS Visakhapatnam.

INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B.

INS Visakhapatnam has been constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7,400 tons.

The ship has a significant indigenous content of approx. 75 per cent contributing towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

Visakhapatnam is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.

The ship is propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion which enables her speed of over 30 knots. The ship has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach.

The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, a Combat Management System and an Integrated Platform Management System.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Some irresponsible nations twisting definition of UNCLOS, says Rajnath Singh after... Watch: Some irresponsible nations twisting definition of UNCLOS, says Rajnath Singh after...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:44 PM IST
Advertisement