Defence Betting Racket: Dubai-Based Kingpin Linked To Ex-Rajasthan MP, Deep Nexus In Indian Armed Forces Uncovered

Dubai-Based Betting Kingpin Linked to Ex-Rajasthan MP and Armed Forces in Defence Racket

Mumbai: The ongoing probe into a defence-linked betting racket has uncovered a startling connection between a Dubai-based betting syndicate and a former member of parliament from Rajasthan. According to high-level sources in Naval Intelligence, Sravan Bhalotia, the allegedly notorious kingpin behind the All Panel Exchange (APX) betting platform, has been identified as a close relative of the former MP.

Bhalotia, described as a notorious operator in the illegal online betting world, is suspected of running a sprawling betting network into India's defence establishment. Investigators believe he coordinated betting operations from Dubai. His platform All Panel Exchange (APX), is identified as a mid-tier betting platform that has swiftly gained a significant footprint across the Indian underground betting landscape. Intelligence sources estimate that the platform clocks a monthly turnover of nearly Rs100 crore, with a substantial portion of its clientele drawn from rural belts, tier-2 towns, and alarmingly, serving personnel from the armed forces. Central agencies suspect that this syndicate may have caused serious national security breaches, aided by financial inducements and hawala-based fund transfers. The ongoing investigation is now focusing on tracking the financial trail and political links, which could widen the scope of the investigation.

The probe gained momentum following the detention of Anil Tholia, a petty officer stationed at a naval base in Chennai. Officials discovered Tholia’s connection to Sravan Bhalotia. His mobile phone revealed multiple WhatsApp groups named Mind Blaze, Chirava Cricket Line, and Bhim Group used to facilitate betting operations. However, critical chat data and backups were found to be wiped from the phone shortly after Tholia’s detention. Investigation revealed that the deletions were carried out by Tholia’s wife, who also removed automatic backups, WhatsApp history, and chat logs in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

The ‘Mind Blaze’ group reportedly had over 60 members from the armed forces. But with WhatsApp chat backup logs deleted and multiple exits from the group just before the wipe, investigators have been unable to determine who among the armed forces were actively betting through Tholia’s network and at what ranks.

Another group, ‘Chirava Cricket Line’, had nearly 300 members, most of them civilians, including residents from Kerala, Maharashtra, as well as personnel from the armed forces. Some of the defence members allegedly used alternate mobile numbers to conceal their identities while placing bets. According to sources, the Maharashtra-based armed forces personnel were identified and added to the group by Pankaj Tholia, brother of Anil Tholia, in coordination with Vivek Upadhyay, a serving artilleryman posted at the strategically crucial Deolali Army Camp in Maharashtra.

Pankaj and Upadhyay are accused of aggressively recruiting serving army personnel on a commission basis, specifically targeting those inclined to participate in online betting. This systematic recruitment has reportedly embedded the illegal betting racket deep within Deolali’s military training establishment, triggering serious concerns about operational integrity and internal security vulnerabilities.

The third WhatsApp group, Bhim Group, was primarily used for managing the financial operations of the betting network. According to sources, this group served as a hub for collecting funds from individuals placing bets and routing the money through multiple UPI IDs, digital wallets, and bank accounts, many of which were registered under fake identities or shell entities. This group also facilitated the disbursement of winnings and advances to syndicate members, with large sums being transferred not only across states but also across international borders using hawala channels.

Sources say that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the ongoing investigation is expected to reveal more disturbing layers involving uniformed personnel, financial conduits, and possibly more political links.