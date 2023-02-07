e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDefamation case: Mumbai Court exempts Javed Akhtar from appearing before it for a day

Defamation case: Mumbai Court exempts Javed Akhtar from appearing before it for a day

A lawyer had filed a defamation case over his alleged remarks against RSS during a television interview.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Defamation case: Mumbai Court exempts Javed Akhtar from appearing before it for a day | PTI
Follow us on

Mumbai: A court here on Monday granted exemption from personal appearance for a day to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case filed by a lawyer over his alleged remarks against RSS during a television interview. 

The lawyer, Santosh Dubey, had in Oct 2021, filed a complaint against the lyricist-poet before the metropolitan magistrate court at suburban Mulund for defamation. The court had issued summons to Akhtar in Dec last year and had directed him to appear before it on Feb 6.

Read Also
Javed Akhtar strongly reacts to #BoycottBollywood trend: 'We are a nation of movie bhakts, respect...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Family buries unknown man due to mistaken identity in Palghar

Maharashtra: Family buries unknown man due to mistaken identity in Palghar

CM Eknath Shinde appeals Thane builders to construct affordable projects

CM Eknath Shinde appeals Thane builders to construct affordable projects

Thane: Coal mine official nabbed red-handed for bribery

Thane: Coal mine official nabbed red-handed for bribery

Mumbai: Man gets 1-yr jail for moving Rs 100 note on teen’s lips, stalking

Mumbai: Man gets 1-yr jail for moving Rs 100 note on teen’s lips, stalking

Mumbai: Vakola doctor cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh by man impersonating CISF employee

Mumbai: Vakola doctor cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh by man impersonating CISF employee