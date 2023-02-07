Defamation case: Mumbai Court exempts Javed Akhtar from appearing before it for a day | PTI

Mumbai: A court here on Monday granted exemption from personal appearance for a day to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case filed by a lawyer over his alleged remarks against RSS during a television interview.

The lawyer, Santosh Dubey, had in Oct 2021, filed a complaint against the lyricist-poet before the metropolitan magistrate court at suburban Mulund for defamation. The court had issued summons to Akhtar in Dec last year and had directed him to appear before it on Feb 6.

