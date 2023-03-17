Decongesting Mumbai roads: Parking facilities come up near 5 metro stations in western suburbs; check details inside

Representative Photo/ PTI

Mumbai: Motorists can now park their vehicles near five of the metro stations in the western suburbs in pay-and-park facilities.

This move by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been taken to promote use of mass transportation systems.

The MMRDA, MMMOCL and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) have collaborated to arrange for parking spaces for metro commuters at Magathane, Oshiwara, Goregaon West, Malad West and Borivili West Metro Stations.

BEST authorised Mobile app Park+

These parking lots are made available at the BEST bus depots through the BEST authorised Mobile app "Park+". These BEST bus depots are in the vicinity of metro stations. Moreover, BEST's pay-and-park facility for public has been in place since pre-pandemic.

As per the statistics, a total of 483 vehicles can be parked across these 5 locations. At Magathane 126 vehicles slots are available, 116 at Goregaon West, 115 at Oshiwara, 86 at Malad West and 40 at Borivali West.

In order to encourage people to avail this parking facility, the parking fee will be ₹20 for two wheelers, ₹30 for four-wheelers and ₹60 for buses for the first three hours. Thereafter, the charge will be ₹25 for two-wheelers, ₹40 for four-wheelers and ₹ 95 for buses for six hours. As per the plan, the tariff will be charged in 6 hrs, 12 hrs, over 12 hours, and monthly pass categories.

Last mile connectivity

The aim is to create alternatives for last mile connectivity by providing parking spaces and discouraging as many cars from entering the roads that in turn will alleviate some of the vehicular traffic congestion.

Other than this, already, the BEST has been operating feeder services for last mile connectivity focusing solely to cater to metro passengers.

Additionally, app based bicycles via MyByk are also available at the metro stations, which too is popular among a section of the metro commuters.

"We are constantly striving to make the travel experience of Mumbaikars comfortable. Making these parking lots available is a big value addition that will help commuters a lot by saving their travel time. We are looking for avenues that can be added alongside Mumbai Metro which will bolster the whole travel ecosystem benefiting the commuters,” said S V R Srinivas, Chairman & Managing Director, MMMOCL.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 4: Mosque at Postal Colony to stay