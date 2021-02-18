Declare COVID-19 containment zones in Maharashtra's Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola: Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar to district collectors

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati, Yavatmal, and Akola districts, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Thursday directed the respective district collectors to immediately declare containment zones in the areas where the number of COVID-19 positive patients is high.

COVID-19 cases are in large numbers in Achalpur taluka of Amravati district, Amravati Municipal Corporation area, Yavatmal, Pusad, and Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district, Akot and Murtijapur talukas of Akola district and Akola Municipal Corporation area. The Chief Secretary has directed to declare all these areas as COVID-19 containment zones.

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 patients in Akola district is 32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 24 per cent. Amravati district has a daily positivity rate of 48 per cent and 35 per cent per week while Yavatmal district has a daily and weekly positivity rate of 15 per cent. Comparatively, the daily positivity rate of the entire state is 8.8 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 7.76 per cent. Hence, major restrictions have been imposed in these districts.

A lockdown has been announced in Amravati district from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. "I advise all the people of the district to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines failing which strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities," district collector Shailesh Naval said.

In Yavatmal district, COVID-19 restrictions have been tightened. "Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID19 cases. It is not a lockdown," MD Singh told news agency ANI. Schools and colleges will remain closed till February 28. Restaurants, function halls will be able to operate and marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50% capacity of people. Assembly of five or more people will not allowed, Singh added.