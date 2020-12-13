Death toll in Lalbaug fire incident rises to six

One more person died on Saturday night, taking the death toll in the cylinder blast incident at Lalbaug to six.

The deceased, identified as Vinayak Shinde (57), succumbed to his injury on Saturday evening at the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) hospital, where he was admitted on December 6.

Shinde was injured by the fire caused due to a cylinder blast in a second floor flat of the Sarabhai Building at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaugh. Sources in the hospital stated he was in a critical state already when he was brought to the hospital. In the following few days, his condition further deteriorated.

Earlier, on Friday, three more patients died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Mangesh Rane (61), Mahesh Munge (56) and Dnyandev Sawant (85).

Presently, seven more patients are being treated at KEM Hospital and Masina Hospital. Civic officials stated that all of them have sustained third degree burns and their condition continues to be critical. Also, three patients were discharged successfully last week.

Meanwhile, earlier, on Wednesday, the kins of Sushila Bangera (62) and Karim (50) received compensation from the Mumbai Collector's office. Bangera was critically injured and died on the same day. Karim succumbed to his injury a day after. The collector's office provided a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The incident took place in a flat owned by Mangesh Rane, owner of Rane Caterers. The wedding preparation of Rane's daughter was underway in the building and the family had stored gas cylinders and raw materials for cooking in the building. Gas leaked through one of the cylinders. Fire spread through the common passage of the second floor leading to the catastrophe.