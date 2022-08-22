DC Motors promoter Dilip Chhabaria questioned by ED in money laundering case

Car designer and DC Motors promoter Dilip Chhabria was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at its Ballard Estate, Mumbai Zonal office Monday afternoon in money laundering case.

The renowned car designers with several celebrities clients designing their luxury cars and SUVs, Dilip Chhabria modfied vanity vans and caravans for actors, business houses and high network individuals. Comedian Kapil Sharma had also filed a case against Chhabria for cheating him of crores by promising to design his vanity van.

The car designer was quizzed by the ED sleuths in the case registered with Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing of alleged loans availed from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) posing as customers looking to buy DC sports car Avanti.

He was arrested in December 2020 by the Crime Intelligence Unit headed by the then Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze. ED is probing the claims of huge pay offs to then home minister Anil Deshmukh through Sachin Vaze. Both Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Vaze were arrested and in judicial custody for corruption.

According to Mumbai Police chargesheet Chhabria had manufactured around 120 DC Avanti Cars and had used the same engine and chassis numbers in multiple Avanti cars manufactured by him. Hhe withdrew multiple loans on a single car from the NBFCs.The police had seized three cars and 40 car engines from his Pune factory.

Officials said it was a multi-crore racket that Chhabria and his accomplices ran in the name of Avanti Car. They were taking loans in the name of Avanti Car from various NBFCs. Chhabria had claimed last year that he was framed in the case by his business partner conniving with Sachin Waze.